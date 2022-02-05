CENTRAL CITY – Senior Keaton Kelly drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win it for the East Buchanan Buccaneers and erase an 8-point Central City lead in the fourth quarter.
“It was a back-and-forth game throughout most of the game,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “our guys really buckled down on defense and made some big plays on offense to get back into it.”
Sophomore Hunter Bowers had 14 points and – according to Coach Lamker — was pretty dominant inside, “which helped get us some open looks from outside for the other guys,” said Lamker.
Kelly had 14 points, making four 3’s on the night including the game winner.
“It was really nice to get the win and be able to do what we needed to do in a close game,” concluded Lamker
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
E. Buch 11 9 11 17 48
Central City 9 13 10 13 45
CLINTON – VS. PRINCE OF PEACE IRISH (Thursday, February 3, 2022)
The East Buchanan boys traveled down to Prince of Peace (3-14) and came away with a close 42-47 loss to the Irish.
The boys are now 6-13 on the season and will be back at home on Friday night to face Alburnett (13-5). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. Starmont (0-19) will be in town on Tuesday night for the regular season finale.