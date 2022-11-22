Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Kenneth P. Weber, 85 years old, of Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died due to complications related to Parkinson’s Disease, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with Fr. Benjamin Nkrumah, celebrant. Burial followed at the church cemetery. The pall bearers were Chris Weber, Jordan Rottinghaus, Lucas Braun, Alex Weber, Dalton Weber, Tanner Even, Cole Weber, and Jacob Weber. Visitation was 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there was a Knights of Columbus rosary at 3:30 p.m. and parish vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services, Thursday, at the church. Memorials will be directed to the church, St. Athanasius Catholic School, and Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

