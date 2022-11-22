JESUP – Kenneth P. Weber, 85 years old, of Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died due to complications related to Parkinson’s Disease, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with Fr. Benjamin Nkrumah, celebrant. Burial followed at the church cemetery. The pall bearers were Chris Weber, Jordan Rottinghaus, Lucas Braun, Alex Weber, Dalton Weber, Tanner Even, Cole Weber, and Jacob Weber. Visitation was 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 16th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there was a Knights of Columbus rosary at 3:30 p.m. and parish vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services, Thursday, at the church. Memorials will be directed to the church, St. Athanasius Catholic School, and Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Kenneth Peter Weber was born January 24, 1937, in Independence, the son of Orville Peter Weber and Alice Mary (DeDoncker) Weber. He attended Westburg Township Country School #8 until eighth grade when he attended St. Athanasius Catholic School in Jesup. Kenny graduated from St. John Catholic High School in Independence, with the class of 1955. On November 8, 1958, he was united in marriage to Patricia Kaye Heerkes at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, IA. The couple made their home on the family farm near Brandon where they raised hogs, cattle, and farmed corn and soybeans. Kenny also spent time working at the Jesup Creamery and John Deere. Eventually, Kenny and Pat moved into Jesup, where they lived for 24 years, before moving to Independence. Kenny was a member of the Buchanan County Pork Producers, Farm Bureau, Lime Creek Fish and Game Club, Knights of Columbus Council #8227, and he was a lifelong member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.
Kenny is survived by his wife Pat of Independence, IA; eight children, Julie Weber of Independence, IA, Jeffrey (Tammy Balvanz) Weber of Waterloo, IA, Joseph (Jean) Weber of Brandon, IA, Janet Weber of Jesup, IA, Jay (Janet) Weber of Madrid, IA, Jean (Mark Brewer) Weber of Fairfax, IA, Jerald (Nicole) Weber of Brandon, IA, Jill (Brian) Huebner of Raymond, IA; 18 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four brothers, William (JoAnn) Weber of Independence, IA, Allen (JoAnn) Weber of Gilbertville, IA, Thomas (Marge) Weber of Jesup, IA, Orville Jr. (Jeannie) Weber of Gilbertville, IA; two sisters, Judy (Roger) Cordes of Stout, IA, Diane Heath of Cedar Falls, IA; one brother-in-law, Albert Burrage of Des Moines, IA; one sister-in-law, RaeAnn Pedersen of Cedar Falls, IA; several step-brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Irene Weber; one stillborn son, James Michael Weber; one grandson, Joel Michael Rottinghaus; one sister, Patricia Burrage; and two brothers-in-law, Michael Heerkes and Ronald Pedersen.
