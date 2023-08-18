OELWEIN – The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy is proud to announce that Owner/Instructor Anna Kerns is now an Acrobatic Arts Module 2 Certified Teacher passing her written and practical exams with Distinction.
Acrobatic Arts offers a comprehensive training program for dance instructors to safely teach Acro-Dance. The curriculum covers anatomy, technique, progressions, lesson planning, choreography, and is considered to be the most well-researched in the Acro-Dance industry. The prerequisites for the Module 2 certification require instructors to be Module 1 certified with 1 to 2 years of Module 1 course work and be experienced in spotting back handsprings and aerials before attending Module 2 training. In addition, Anna was required to attend Module 2 with a dance student who is Level 6 or higher.
Anna attended the Module 2 class July 22nd and 23rd in Texas. The class and workshop build on the skills taught in Module 1 and provides more in-depth training in flexibility, hand balancing, and limbering with an emphasis on teaching and spotting the more difficult tumbling skills of front and side aerials and back handsprings. The training provided in Module 2 certifies her to teach Levels 7 through Pre-Professional 3 Acro-Dance students.
Acro-Dance, or Acro for short, is a mix of classic dance technique and acrobatic elements. It is often defined by its unique choreography, musicality, and acrobatic movements in a dance context. Northeast Iowa Dance Academy offers classes in Acro for all age levels from Mighties to Level 5. Interested students can enroll now by going to www.nidacademy.com. Classes start September 11.