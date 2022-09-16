INDEPENDENCE – Before the September 12 City Council meeting Independence Police Chief Dave Niedert held a special ceremony for a visitor from California.
In front of the entire City Council, Chief Niedert presented Khiley Chadwick, 3, a Key to the City and a K9 Tyton toy dog. He also presented her a police badge sticker after she answered several questions about pledging to behave, listening to her parents, going to bed when told, and keeping her room clean. She answered in the affirmative to most of the queries.