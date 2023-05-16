INDEPENDENCE – Kidsville Early Learning Center announces its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children/adults in care who are unable to pay the full price of meals served under the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
Meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age, or disability. Child care participants who are members of FIP or SNAP households or who are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Adult care participants who are members of SNAP households who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled participants.
Income Eligibility Guidelines (IEGs) for Free and Reduced-Price Meals are available from the Iowa Department of Education.
To apply for free or reduced price meals, complete an application (available at Kidsville, 1009 1st Street W) as soon as possible, sign it, and return it to the center. An application, which does not contain all required information, cannot be used by the child/adult care center. If required information is missing, your child/adult will be denied the meal benefits. Call your child/adult care center if you need help with the form.
For more information contact Kelly Walton, Director, Kidsville Early Learning Center at 319-334-4286.