INDEPENDENCE – Maureen “Mo” Shiela Kimmerle, 57, of Independence, Iowa, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on January 25, 2022.
She is ordered to surrender herself to the Buchanan County Sheriff to begin serving her sentence on Friday, January 28, 2022.
On December 13 2021, Kimmerle pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree and Theft in the First Degree, both a Class C Felony, in relation to embezzling nearly $72,000 from the Independence Mental Health Employees Local 2987 of AFSCME Council 61 and fraudulently altering the union’s records to avoid detection of her actions while serving as its treasurer from 2011 to 2016 and president from 2016 to 2020.
In addition to the 10 year prison sentence, Kimmerle must also pay victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the State for DNA profiling.
