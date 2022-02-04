INDEPENDENCE – Almost one year ago the Independence Police Department announced the arrest of Maureen ‘Mo’ Kimmerle after a five-month investigation for embezzlement.
In his criminal complaint form at that time, Officer Andrew Isley stated: “On Friday, September 18, 2020, I took a report of embezzlement by members of the AFSCME [American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees] Union, which represents the employees of the Mental Health Institute in Independence, IA. The union members stated that the Union was not able to pay their monthly rent obligation sometime in late 2019 or early 2020. Union members stated that a look at the union’s finances showed that there were several suspicious withdrawals from the Union’s banking accounts. Union members stated that the defendant had acted as the treasurer of the Union from 2011 through 2016.
“Union members stated that the defendant became the president for the union in 2016 and remained in that position until her resignation. Union members provided a thirteen (13) page document summarizing misappropriation of union monies by the defendant from about 2015 through 2019, as well as five (5) binders of financial records for the union. The defendant engaged in a regular routine to withdrawal hundreds to thousands of dollars from the union’s account most months. The defendant is said to have stolen $71,933.29 over the course of five (5) or more years, by withdrawing monies from the union, and by misrepresenting union finances.
“The defendant is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft – first degree, and fraudulent practices.”
Last week Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden announced Kimmerle had gone through the court system and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to Fraudulent Practice in the First Degree and Theft in the First Degree, both a Class C Felony. In addition to the 10 year prison sentence, Kimmerle must also pay victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the State for DNA profiling.
During the investigation and trial members of the Independence Mental Health Employees Local 2987 of AFSCME Council 61 did not make any public comments. Now that the trial is over, they want to clear the air and get back on track.
Chris Hemmer was Secretary of Local 2987 for the last several years and is now “Acting Secretary” while awaiting the election of Union officers in March. Hemmer recently shared that the Local to a hit to finances and membership and reputation due to the case.
- While the union has bonding insurance for leadership, the insurance company will only pay back a portion of the amount embezzled.
- Local members were angry that there were not enough financial controls and left.
- Other unions were misled and believed Kimmerle was being falsely accused.
The incident also took a personal toll on Hemmer and Local 2987 Treasurer Alberta Conrad. The pair were devastated and at first in disbelief at what appeared to be their friend Kimmerle stealing funds from Local 2987. They learned of a loop-hole in the security of the account. While there had to be two signers on a check, an in-person withdrawal could be made by just one person. As past Treasurer of Local 2987, Kimmerle would receive the account statements at her home address. When she was elected President and Conrad elected as Treasurer it seemed okay for Kimmerle to continue to receive the statements. However, for months on end when asked for the statements at meetings, Kimmele would have an excuse for not bring them to the meeting.
Hemmer and Conrad confronted Kimmerle and at first she denied any wrongdoing. Then she relented and confessed to only a portion of what came to be nearly $72,000. The next step was for the membership of Local 2987 to decide what to do: press charges or allow Kimmerle to repay what was taken. A vote was held in September 2020 and the vast majority (26-8) wanted to press charges. Hemmer and Conrad went to the police and then spent hours making copies of bank statements, reconciling check registers, and collecting other data for the lawyers.
After Kimmerle plead guilty, the Judge asked for Impact Statements. It was a chance for Union members to voice their concerns and the betrayal they felt over the incident. Nine statements were submitted. Hemmer was one of the few to read hers in court.
“I took the 55 statements covering the months that money was stolen,” she said
She fanned through the pile of papers while saying Kimmerle ‘had 55 chances to stop’ and she didn’t.”
“I think the Judge took note of that,” said Hemmer.
Now that the trial is over things are changing for the good for Local 2987. They have increased the number of check signers to three, the account statements are mailed to both the Treasurer and President, members have stopped talking about quitting, people are joining the union again, and word is spreading throughout the other unions of what really went on.
“We feel we have gotten justice,” said Hemmer. “We feel Shawn Harden really worked for us.”