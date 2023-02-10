Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CELE King

INDEPENDENCE – Karen Rammelsberg and Larry King were married February 17, 1973 in Independence.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to the hapy couple at 1514 280th Street, Brandon, IA 52210.

