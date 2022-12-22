Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Knights of Columbus Father Ferring Council 8227 held a successful Care and Share this year, thanks to the help of many in the Jesup, Independence, Littleton, Gilbertville, and Raymond communities.

“This year we served 148 people in 50 households,” said Knight Larry Corkery.

