JESUP – Knights of Columbus Father Ferring Council 8227 held a successful Care and Share this year, thanks to the help of many in the Jesup, Independence, Littleton, Gilbertville, and Raymond communities.
“This year we served 148 people in 50 households,” said Knight Larry Corkery.
Approximately 2,300 pounds of nonperishable food and personal hygiene items were collected by the Jesup community with drop-off points at the Jesup Post Office, PubliccLibrary, and Saint Athanasius church.
“As in many past years, the Saint Athanasius school and Jesup Community School students played a major part in the collection these items,” said Corkery.
Once again, Independence Fareway supplied hams and the Jesup Kwik Star supplied loaves of bread and potatoes. Cash donations were received from the area businesses and individuals that allowed the Knights to purchase fruit from the Jesup FFA and gift cards to Fareway and Kwik Star.