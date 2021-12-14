INDEPENDENCE – Knights of Columbus Council 4332 of Independence and Winthrop recently presented donations to local organizations that help persons with intellectual disabilities. Over $4,200 was collected this year. The amount was down due to Covid restrictions. The funds were raised through the annual Tootsie Roll drive where Knights in yellow vests collect money in cardboard Tootsie Roll containers and offer Tootsie Rolls to passersby.
The 150 members of the Knights of Columbus then vote on which organizations to support. The organizations selected this year were: Special Olympics of Iowa, Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center, Buchanan Housing, Inc., St Patrick Church Social Concerns Group, and the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
Representatives of the groups were on hand to describe their services.
Jaci Weber, Executive Director of the Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center, spoke about the trips her clients take around the community. While many trips were curtailed or changed to follow Covid concerns the group has travelled to Hansen Dairy, Fontana Park, a pumpkin patch, and taken fall foliage tours.
Ron Crawford of St Patrick Church Social Concerns Group said among the things his group supports is an individual who suffered and intellectual disability after an accident.
Ralph Kremer represented Buchanan Housing, Inc. The non-profit group has a mission of commitment “to helping people with mental disabilities live in integrated settings in the community.” More information is available at www.buchananhousinginc.com.
The co-chairs for this year’s fundraising were John O’Loughlin and Jim Reed.