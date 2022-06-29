With July 4 just around the corner, it is helpful to revisit the rules regulating the discharge of commercial grade fireworks.
Ordinances vary from town to town in Buchanan County, but the penalties follow Iowa Code 727.2 The penalties for corporations or individuals for violating the laws set in place by the city, are subject to a simple misdemeanor punishable by a minimum $250 fine.
Independence Rules:
In Independence, the firework ordinance was signed into effect on June 25, 2018 by then Mayor Bonita Davis, according to the city’s website.
This ordinance is drawn from the Code of Iowa sec. 727.2, first defines a firework as any consumer firework according to the Code of Iowa 727.2.
In Independence, it is unlawful for any person to use or explode any consumer fireworks within the corporate limits of the city.
Jesup Rules:
The ordinance can be found on the city website “Fireworks” in Jesup are defined as any explosive, or combination of explosive substances, or articles prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, or detonation.
This description of fireworks specifically includes: blank cartridges, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, or other fireworks of like construction and any fireworks containing any explosive or flammable compound, or other device containing any explosive substance.
According to the Jesup City Code, it is unlawful for any person to use or explode any fireworks.
Fairbank Rules:
In Fairbank, the rules governing fireworks can be found under Ordinances. It was passed in 2018. The city code has not been updated since 2014, according to the website.
In the City of Fairbank, consumer fireworks are defined as “a finished firework device, including a reloadable kit, that requires no assembly and is in a form intended for use by the public.” The Fairbank Firework Ordinance signed into effect on June 11, 2018, and was signed by Mayor Mike Harter.
According to this ordinance, a person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks at times other than between the hours of 9 a.m. and I0 p.m. on the following dates between the specified hours, from June 30 through July 8.
Consumer fireworks may be used between the specified hours of 9 a.m, and 11 p.m. on July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4.
By the Fairbank City Firework Ordinance, there is no law prohibiting the use of novelties by an individual, outside or during the specified time listed below. Therefore it is lawful for an individual, firm, or corporation to use novelties such as: Booby Trap / Pull Apart, Novelty Flitter Sparkler, Party Popper, Novelty Snake, Snapper, Novelty Wire Sparkler or Novelty Dipped Stick, Novelty Smoke Device. This is all in accordance to the Code of Iowa 727.2
To discharge any fireworks, an application must be submitted in writing, to the City Council of Fairbank. No permit will be granted to either individual or corporation unless the city has evidence that the operator or sponsoring organization has filed insurance in the following amounts: Personal injury: $250.000 per person, property damage insurance: $50,000, total exposure insurance: $1,000,000. These amounts are according to the Code of Iowa sec 727.2.
Brandon Rules:
In Brandon the fireworks ordinance can be found in Section 45 under Public Offenses.
At the request of the Independence Bulletin Journal, City Clerk/ Treasurer Chris Even emailed the city code since the city’s website is under construction.
A person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks on days other than June 1 through July 8.
A person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks at times other than between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., except that on the following dates consumer fireworks shall not be used at times other than between the hours specified.
Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4, and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4.
A person shall not use consumer fireworks on real property other than that person’s real property or on the real property of a person who has consented to the use of consumer fireworks on that property.
Hazleton Rules:
According to the city code, which can be found online, in Hazleton, it is unlawful for any person to use or explode any fireworks.
The city can, at its discretion, issue a permit to the city agency, fair associations, amusement parks and other organizations or groups of individuals if a written application for a permit is submitted.
The term “fireworks” in this city includes any explosive composition, or combination of explosive substances, or articles prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation, and specifically includes blank cartridges, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, or other fireworks of like construction and any fireworks containing any explosive or flammable compound, or other device containing any explosive substance. These definitions are found in accordance with the Code of Iowa sec 727.2
A person shall not use or explode “fireworks” as defined by the city on days other than
A person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks at times other than between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. between June 1 through July 8. Except for on July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4. Fireworks may be used Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
A person who violates this subsection commits a simple misdemeanor, and is subject to a fine of no less than 250 dollars but will not face imprisonment. The same fine is a viable option for discipline if the permit process in place by the city of Hazleton is disobeyed.
Rowley, Stanley and Aurora Rules:
These cities of Iowa follow the Code of Iowa sec 727.2 The use of consumer, and display fireworks are prohibited by organizations and individuals except for the following dates.
A person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks on days other than June 1 through July 8. A person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks at times other than between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., except that on the following dates consumer fireworks shall not be used at times other than between the hours specified.
A person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks at times other than between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. between June 1 through July 8. Except for on July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4. Fireworks may be used Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
A person shall not use “consumer fireworks” on real property other than that person’s real property or on the real property of a person who has consented to the use of consumer fireworks on that property.
Quasqueton Rules:
In Quasqueton, there is no city code for the fireworks, which means they, too, defer to the Code of Iowa 727.2.
In an interview with the Independence Bulletin Journal, Mayor Ben Stanford, who was on the City Council for 15 years prior to becoming a mayor, said community members should keep City Hall in the loop while they enjoy their festivities.
“We have always asked our citizens to get a permit before shooting them off in our city,” said Stanford. “We didn’t change the state ordinance technically, but we do have a permit process, regardless of the ordinance you have to have a free permit and provide the city with dates of shooting them off.”
The Code of Iowa takes over again after this free permit process, a person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks on days other than June 1 through July 8.
A person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks at times other than between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. between June 1 through July 8. Except for on July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4. Fireworks may be used Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
A person shall not use consumer fireworks on real property other than that person’s real property or on the real property of a person who has consented to the use of consumer fireworks on that property.
Winthrop:
The ordinance can be found on the city’s website.
It says that no person shall use, explode consumer fireworks in the City limits without first obtaining a permit from the City as provided in this section.
A written application must be submitted to the City Council, who at their discretion, can grant a permit for the display of fireworks on public property by City agencies, fair associations, and organizations or groups of individuals.
No permit will be granted to either individual or corporation unless the city has evidence that the operator or sponsoring organization has filed insurance in the following amounts: Personal injury: $250.000 per person, property damage insurance: $50,000, total exposure insurance: $1,000,000. These amounts are according to the Code of Iowa sec 727.2.
Lamont rules:
This ordinance can be found on the city’s website.
In Lamont, the firework ordinance defines the different two types of “consumer fireworks”.
“Consumer fireworks” means the following fireworks: Aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes, chasers, helicopters and aerial spinners, firecrackers, mine and shell devices, missile-type rockets, roman candles, sky rockets and bottle rockets.
Second class “Consumer Fireworks, defined by the Lamont City Code are: cone fountains, cylindrical fountains flitter sparklers, ground and hand-held sparkling devices, ground spinners, illuminating torches, toy smoke devices that are not classified as novelties, wheels, wire or dipped sparklers that are not classified as novelties.
It is unlawful for any person to use or explode consumer fireworks without a permit, which can be obtained through a written application to the Lamont City Council and will be awarded to either group or individual at the city’s discretion.
According to Lamont City Code. With these requirements met, fireworks are legal to be discharged June 1 through July 8.
It is unlawful for any person to use or explode consumer fireworks at times other than between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. except that on the following dates consumer fireworks shall not be used at times other than between the hours specified.
A person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks at times other than between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. between June 1 through July 8. Except for on July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4. Fireworks may be used Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
It is unlawful for any person to use consumer fireworks on real property other than that person’s real property or on the real property of a person who has consented to the use of consumer fireworks on that property.