Reproductive health care, including access to birth control, is an essential part of health and well-being. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Population Affairs (OPA) is committed to providing accurate and up to date resources about access to and insurance coverage for reproductive health care. This website has information on birth control, medication, abortion services, and other preventive health services, as well as important facts about privacy, rights associated with reproductive health care, and how people with and without health insurance can obtain reproductive health care.

Most health insurance plans—whether you have public (e.g., Medicaid) or private health coverage (e.g., coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace or through your employer)—cover family planning counseling, birth control, and other preventive services with no out-of-pocket cost. Go to ReproductiveRights.gov to learn about your rights and low or no cost options for reproductive health care services.

