LAMONT – In celebration of his 85th birthday, the family of Louie Koch is inviting the public to an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at Scout Park in Lamont. Cards and well-wishers may be sent to him at 4106 10th Street Lamont, IA 50650.

