Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kwik Star

American Legion Post 30 member John Willard presents a Business of the Month certificate to Kwik Star Store Manager Kylie Clenenden and Food Service Leader Adam Jacobs. American Legion members present were (from left): Post Commander Bob Hocken, Harland Hunt (WWII Veteran), Bob Hughes, Carl Scharff to the left of Willard, and Bruce Rosene and Mike Smock on the far right.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 selected Kwik Star as the latest $100 award winner in its business of the month contest.

The designated business of the month is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing at the end of the month and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services.

According to post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).

For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.

Trending Food Videos