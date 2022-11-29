Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Kyle R. Schuler, 82, of Independence, Iowa went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the spring/early summer of 2023, as Kyle’s grandson is receiving chemotherapy and has been advised not to be in large crowds. More details of Kyle’s celebration to come. Until then, please speak of and remember him. In memory of him, take a walk, find your quiet place in nature, and honor the Creator who has gifted us with His Creation. That same Creator has made Kyle new in His death.

While these may be some of the last words written on the life of Kyle Schuler, we hope that they will not be the last ones spoken of the man he was. Kyle was born October 3, 1940, to Ralph and Dorothy (Smith) Schuler of Jesup, Iowa, He graduated from Jesup High School and attended UNI until he was drafted into the Army to serve in the Vietnam War. Once back, he married Marilyn Diane Decker November 19, 1966. They divorced in November 2016. Together they had Kristan and Kimberly.

