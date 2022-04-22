INDEPENDENCE – In memory of elementary art teacher Connie Sorg, LACES recently dedicated a Little Free Art House located by the school district administration building.
Based on the popular Little Free Libraries, the Little Free Art House has basic art supplies for the community to use, share, or replenish.
LACES (Local Arts Comprehensive Educational Strategies) was created in 1995 by the Iowa Legislature with a Department of Education appropriations bill signed by Governor Terry Branstad. Stan Slessor, Superintendent of the Independence Community School District at the time, then formed a core group of participants on a mission of “Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life” in the community. Over the years LACES has helped to bring a variety of artists to the schools and public and has supported various scholarships.
Connie was a LACES Charter Member.
“Connie’s dedication and commitment to LACES was unparalleled in her sharing her love for the arts,” said LACES president Mary Kay Johnson at the dedication. “LACES has been committed to strengthening education, building community and celebrating diversity by bringing visual, literary and performing arts to a broad range of audiences in our schools and community. Today we dedicate the Little Free Art House to continue this legacy that LACES has been founded on in Connie’s memory.”
The design of the Little Free Art House is based on the iconic home featured in the “American Gothic” painting created by Iowa artist Grant Wood. The home, located in Eldon, Iowa, is where Connie’s great grandparents and cousins have resided.
“We extend our deepest appreciation to all who have been instrumental in working to have this project come to fruition,” said Johnson. “We are honored to have this Little Free Art House dedicated in Connie’s memory and her legacy in “Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life.”