INDEPENDENCE – Founded in November 1884, the Independence Ladies’ Musical Society seeks to “advance the musical ability and elevation of musical taste of members and of the community.” Affiliated with the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Iowa Federation of Music Clubs, the society meets the first Tuesday of every month from September to May.
The society recently announced their officers for the 2023-24 season: President Michelle Ficken, 1st VP Kay Dolan, 2nd VP Shelly Reck, Secretary Ruth Crawford, and Treasurer Nicole Reiff.
In addition, the society also presented Achievement Awards to graduates: Lauren Hamilton, Instrumental Award and Chloe Rehmert, Vocal Award.
The society currently has more than 30 members. Anyone wishing to join should contact a current member.