Ladies Musical Society

Present for a recent Ladies Musical Society practice were (Front, from left) Shelly Reck, Carol Kout, Ruth Crawford, Kay Dolan, Carol Gibbs, Nicole Reiff, and Michelle Ficken. (Second row, from left) Mary Schubich, Mary Kay Johnson, Stephanie Berns, Nancy Steckelberg, Kathy Kitner, and Janet Harms. (Back row, from left) Greg Fletcher, John Thedens, Harry Stimson, Wayne Burk, Jim Brown, Denny Sprague, Richie Stull, and Jeremy Adams. Not pictured were Kyle Eilers, Lillian Cue, Vicky Burk, Karen Bahr, Kelsi Giese, Amy Copenhaver, Norma DeJong, Robin Grover, Bonita Davis, Chris Smith, Roxanne Erhardt, Susie Toale, Elissa Dodge, Sheila Gerken, Kathy Hoeger, Patricia McBride, Erica MacCreaigh, Linda Nelson, Sandy Sauer, and Ann Peterschmidt.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – For the first time in two years, the Independence Ladies Musical Society will present a Christmas Concert.

The event will be Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW.

