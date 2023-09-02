WINTHROP – Thursday, August 31, 2023: After losing 3 matches at the Lisbon tournament on Tuesday the girls had to regroup in a hurry for the home matchup with the Easton Valley River Hawks on Thursday.
In a match that could have gone either way in every set, the Lady Bucs dropped the first set 26-24. In the second set it was much of the same, but a late rally by the River Hawks put the Lady Bucs in a 2-game hole by the score of 25-19.
This is where things got interesting. Down two sets to none, the girls showed a lot of heart, never quitting and winning the 3rd set by the score of 27-25. The momentum had shifted and in the 4th set the Lady Bucs started to take control of the match and win by the score of 25-17. Tied 2 sets each, brought us to the 5th and final set and a race to 15. The Lady Bucs had a lot of confidence battling back from a 2-set deficit and knock off the River Hawks in the 5th set by the score of 15-10.
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 5 T
EV 26 25 25 17 10 2
EB 24 19 27 25 15 3
On Tuesday, August 29th, the girls headed to Lisbon for a makeup tournament that was cancelled last week due to the heat.
In the first matchup the Lady Bucs faced the Tipton Tigers (3-0).
1 2 3 T
EB 5 16 0 0
Tipton 21 21 0 2
Next matchup was with the with The Clayton Ridge Eagles (3-4).
1 2 3 T
East Buch 20 21 0 0
Clayton Ridge 22 23 0 2
In the final match of the day the Lady Bucs would take on the host team Lisbon Lions (4-0).
1 2 3 T
East B 19 10 0 0
Lisbon 21 21 0 2
No stats were available come press time.
East Buchanan moves to 2-8 on the season and will be off for a week until they travel to Calamus-Wheatland (4-2) next Thursday.