EB girls bball Kreighton Peck 121722

Freshman Kreighton Peck (11) scored 13 points in a Bucs win on Tuesday

 photo by Roger Johnson

EDGEWOOD – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: Sophomore Laynee Hogan scored 23 points and the East Buchanan Lady Bucs win on the road over the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikettes 60-55.

“It was a great bounce back win after our Springville game,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “The girls really got after it in our press last night and turned Ed-Co over 32 times. We needed every one of them because our rebounding was not good.”

