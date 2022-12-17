EDGEWOOD – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: Sophomore Laynee Hogan scored 23 points and the East Buchanan Lady Bucs win on the road over the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikettes 60-55.
“It was a great bounce back win after our Springville game,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “The girls really got after it in our press last night and turned Ed-Co over 32 times. We needed every one of them because our rebounding was not good.”
The Lady Bucs were outrebounded 44-16 but forced 32 Vikette turnovers and 24 of them were steals. Laynee Hogan had 11 steals.
After a 11-11 tie starting the second quarter, East Buchanan went off for 17 second quarter points and took a 10-point lead into the half.
Ed-Co (2-5) rallied from a 19-point 3rd-quarter deficit to make a game of it, pulling to within 3-points late in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Bucs held on to raise their record to 4-2 on the season.
“Kudos to Ed-Co who has a lot of veteran players,” added Reck, “They battled back when we went on a cold spell.”
Freshman Kreighton Peck with double figures, scoring 13 points and adding 4 steals. Junior Eden Brady added 12 points and 3 steals, while big sister Averiel Brady had 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals.
“We showed a lot of poise in the final 3 minutes and hit free throws and continued to play great defense,” said Reck, “It was a big game for the psyche of our young team. Keep grinding out wins against good teams in the conference.”
Coach Reck added that Ed-Co wanted to beat them pretty badly after the Lady Bucs knocked them out of the Regionals the past couple years and Ed-Co returned a lot of their players.
“I am so proud of our young girls stepping up and our veterans stepping up hitting some big shots,” concluded Reck.
East Buchanan moves to 4-2 on the year and hosted the Class 1A, No. 3-ranked North Linn Lynx (5-0) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will be on the road on Tuesday night traveling to South Winn (1-6).