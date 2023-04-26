CENTRAL CITY – Friday, April 21, 2023 (Meadowview Golf & Country Club): Junior Maya Huegel shoots a 51 and for the first time in her high school career is top medalist as the Lady Bucs handle the Springville Orioles by a score of 217-254.
Junior Jaeden Hellenthal was runner-up with a 52 while junior Eden Brady cards a 57 and received a 3rd-place medal. Also, the first medal for Brady. Freshman Ava Shannon had a 57 and senior Abby Newman shoots a 58. Sophomore Brooklyn Kelchen had a 58.
“The weather was about as bad as you could imagine with brief sleet coming down at one point,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “The cold is something we can handle golfing in if you keep your hands warm, but the wind caused it to be very difficult. The girls persevered and did the best they could to pull out a victory. Proud we shot under 220 in those conditions.”
MOUNT VERNON – Monday, April 24, 2023: The girls traveled down to Kernoustie Golf Club in Mount Vernon on Monday for a dual with highly ranked Lisbon (10-0).
The girls came away with a 180-206 defeat to the Lions.
Sophomore Brooklyn Kelchen led the way for the Lady Bucs, firing a 49 while Jaeden Hellenthal shot a 50. Senior Abby Newman carded a 53 and junior Maya Huegel shot a 54. Freshman Ava Shannon scored a 57 and junior Eden Brady had a 58.
On Thursday the girls will be at Hart Ridge Golf Course for a triangular with Maquoketa Valley and Easton Valley. Friday the girls will be back home for a battle with Calamus-Wheatland.