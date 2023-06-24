CENTRAL CITY – Monday, June 19, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team traveled to Central City (24-9) for a Tri Rivers-West matchup.
The Lady Bucs battled hard against a very good Wildcats team but come up short both games by the score of 3-2.
In game 1, the Lady Bucs – playing shorthanded — fought back from a 3-0 deficit to cut it to 3-2 in the 6th inning but could not get another run across and drop a 3-2 decision.
Ava Shannon is having a good freshman campaign — pitching a great game — going 6 strong innings and allowing no earned runs on just 5 hits. Shannon struck out 5 and did not walk a batter.
Freshman Sammi Isham had a single and junior Eden Brady knocked in a run with a single. Sophomore Adysin Carnicle drove in a run and reached on an error.
BOX SCORE: Laynee Hogan 0-3, Sammi Isham 1-3, Eden Brady 1-3 RUN RBI, Elsie Flexsenhar 1-3, Adysin Carnicle 1-3 RBI ROE SB, Ava Shannon 0-3, Kate Dolan 0-3, Kreighton Peck 0-3, Cheyenne Beeh 1-2 RUN BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
CC 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 3
In game 2, Central City would score twice in the bottom of the 7th for a walkoff win 3-2. The Buccaneers stayed close and took the lead in the final inning but couldn’t hold on. Junior pitcher Eden Brady pitched well in a loss, but only gave up 2 earned runs on 6 hits in 6.1 innings of work. Brady struck out 5 and did not walk a batter. Although she gets the loss, that’s outstanding work from the Lady Bucs ace pitcher.
Offensively, the Buccaneers managed only 3 hits. Freshman Elsie Flexsenhar went 1 for 1 with 2 runs scored. Freshman Kate Dolan knocked in a run with a single, while Adysin Carnicle stroked a single.
BOX SCORE: Cheyenne Beeh 0-3, Laynee Hogan 0-3, Sammi Isham 0-3, Eden Brady 0-3, Elsie Flexsenhar 1-1 2RUNS 2BB, Adysin Carnicle 1-3, Ava Shannon 0-3, Kate Dolan 1-3 RBI, Kreighton Peck 0-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
CC 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 3
The Lady Bucs had to forfeit their game with Marquette Catholic due to not enough girls to play. They were scheduled to play in the Don Bosco tournament this weekend, but due to not enough girls to play, they have dropped out. On Monday they will be home against Easton Valley.