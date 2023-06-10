SPRINGVILLE – Tuesday, June 6, 2023: The East Buchanan softball team traveled down to Springville for a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader.
In game 1, a big sixth inning by the Orioles turned a close game into a short 6-inning game. The Orioles scored 6 runs to end a closely contested game and would win 11-1.
Junior Eden Brady scattered 18 hits over 6 innings allowing 11 runs (5 earned). Brady struck out 5 and walked 4.
BOX SCORE: Andelyn Cabalka 1-1 RUN 2B BB, Sammi Isham 0-3, Eden Brady 2-3, Laynee Hogan 1-3, Adysin Carnicle 0-2 BB, Ava Shannon 0-3, Elsie Flexsenhar 0-3, Kreighton Peck 0-3, Cheyenne Beeh 0-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
East Buch 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Springville 2 1 0 1 1 6 11
In game 2, freshman Ava Shannon was in the circle for the Lady Bucs and was outstanding over 7 innings, giving up just 2 runs (zero earned) and allowing a career low 4 hits, striking out 2.
Equally outstanding – The Buccaneers defense — who only had 2 errors in the contest and bailed out Shannon on several occasions. But the Lady Bucs fall in 8-innings by the score of 2-1.
BOX SCORE: Andelyn Cabalka 0-4, Sammi Isham 1-3 BB, Eden Brady 1-3 BB, Laynee Hogan 1-4 RUN, Adysin Carnicle 1-4, Ava Shannon 1-4 2B, Kate Dolan 0-3, Elsie Flexsenhar 1-3, Cheyenne Beeh 1-3 SAC
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
East Buch 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Springville 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
WINTHROP – Thursday, June 8, 2023: The Lady Bucs were home on Thursday, hosting Class 2A, No. 12-ranked Alburnett (14-3).
Not a good night for the young Buccaneers as they would drop both games of the doubleheader.
In game 1, the Pirates scored early and often and put this game away in 5 innings – final score 12-0. The Lady Bucs had 9 hits in the game, but just couldn’t capitalize. Sophomore Laynee Hogan had 2 hits.
Junior Eden Brady was on the mound for East Buchanan and went 5 innings scattering 12 hits. Brady struck out 7 and walked 3. She gave up 12 runs, but only 6 were earned behind 5 fielding errors.
BOX SCORE: Andelyn Cabalka 1-3, Sammi Isham 1-3, Eden Brady 1-3, Laynee Hogan 2-3 ROE, Adysin Carnicle 1-3, Ava Shannon 0-3, Kate Dolan 1-2, Elsie Flexsenhar 1-2, Cheyenne Beeh 1-2 ROE
1 2 3 4 5 T
Alb 2 5 4 0 1 12
EB 0 0 0 0 0 0
In game 2, a big first inning by the Pirates put the Lady Bucs in a big hole, but they came out in the bottom of the first and scored a couple runs to make it 10-2.
The Buccaneers hung right in the for the next two innings, but a big 4th and 5th innings by the Pirates ended this after 5 innings, 18-2.
Laynee Hogan had a homerun in this game and drove in both the runs.
BOX SCORE: Andelyn Cabalka 1-3, Sammi Isham 1-2 RUN, Eden Brady 0-2, Laynee Hogan 1-2 RUN HR 2RBI, Adysin Carnicle 0-2, Ava Shannon 1-2, Kate Dolan 0-2, Elsie Flexsenhar 0-2, Cheyenne Beeh 0-2
1 2 3 4 5 T
Alb 10 1 0 2 5 18
EB 2 0 0 0 0 2
The girls are now 4-10 on the season and 3-8 in a super tough Tri-Rivers Conference. Today the girls will be at Anamosa for a tournament. On Monday the girls will host Maquoketa Valley (8-5).