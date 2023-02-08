WINTHROP – Friday, February 3, 2023: On Friday the East Buchanan girls basketball team hosted the Tri-Rivers-East champion Calamus-Wheatland (17-4, 12-0).
The Buccaneers found themselves without their senior leader Averiel Brady after she left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury, but the Buccaneers came out determined and built an 8-point halftime lead led by Grace Long, Elsie Flexsenhar, and Jaeden Hellenthal who picked up the slack for their injured teammate and hit the boards while clamping down defensively.
Stat-wise, this was a very close game in most categories, but the 50% shooting from the Lady Bucs – and the 58% shooting from beyond the arc – made the difference in a 51-40 Buccaneers win.
“Really proud of the team Friday night,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “Cal-Wheat came in here with 17 wins and the winner of their side of the conference. We needed girls to step up and fill that gap {Brady Injury}. Averiel averages 13 points and almost 10 rebounds a game, we needed to hit the boards.”
Coach Reck added, “Elsie Flexenhaur and Jaeden Hellenthal came in and did a great job. Grace Long has really improved throughout the season. We never let Cal-Wheat within 8 points the rest of the game, making timely shots and taking care of the basketball. It’s not easy losing one of your top contributors and your only senior on the court but our team kept playing determined and together.”
Sophomore Laynee Hogan was a stat stuffer on Friday night, having 15 points and 9 assist to go with her 6 rebounds and 6 steals. Sophomore Grace Long added 12 points and 6 rebounds.
Calamus-Wheat 12 8 14 6 40
East Buchanan 17 11 16 7 51
WINTRHOP – Saturday – February 4, 2023: On Saturday night the girls returned home to host a good Clarksville (14-5) team.
Playing without their senior leader Averiel Brady, the Lady Bucs started slow, but by the end of the first quarter they had set the tempo and built a 15-6 lead. Continuing to build on that, East Buchanan built a nice 35-15 halftime lead and held on in the second half for a 57-47 win.
“Our freshman really stepped-up big time,” said Coach Reck.
Freshman Kreighton Peck scored a career high 20 points, making five 3-pointers.
The Lady Bucs got into some foul trouble in the second half and coach Reck added that he had to put some girls into some tough situations for the first time this season.
And the girls responded. Clarksville hit a few 3-pointers in the middle of the 4th quarter to crawl within 9 points, but East Buchanan made their free throws down the stretch and took care of the basketball in the final minute of the game to secure the win.
Sophomore Grace Long with a double-double, scoring 16 points and adding 11 rebounds.
The Buccaneers end their regular season with a 15-6 record and 8-6 in the Tri-Rivers West. The girls will host a Class 2A, Region 1 game on Tuesday, February 14 against the winner of Lisbon (10-11) and West Branch (5-15).