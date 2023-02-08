Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTHROP – Friday, February 3, 2023: On Friday the East Buchanan girls basketball team hosted the Tri-Rivers-East champion Calamus-Wheatland (17-4, 12-0).

The Buccaneers found themselves without their senior leader Averiel Brady after she left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury, but the Buccaneers came out determined and built an 8-point halftime lead led by Grace Long, Elsie Flexsenhar, and Jaeden Hellenthal who picked up the slack for their injured teammate and hit the boards while clamping down defensively.

Tags

Trending Food Videos