WINTHROP – Tuesday, February 14, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team had their season come to an end last week with a home upset defeat of West Branch (7-16).
The Buccaneers were playing without their senior leader Averiel Brady due to injury.
The Lady Bucs led after the first quarter 13-8 but were outscored by 11 in the second and trailed at the half 27-21. An evenly played game in the second half and the girls just couldn’t make up the deficit and fall to West Branch 57-53.
Sophomore Laynee Hogan had 15 points while junior Eden Brady scored 12. Sophomore Grace Longs added 12 points.
East Buchanan says goodbye to two seniors – Averiel Brady and Ebbie Sweet.
The girls finish with a 15-7 record.