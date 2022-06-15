ANAMOSA – Saturday, June 11, 2022: The Anamosa Tournament was played on Saturday and the East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team would go 1 and 1 on the day, beating Anamosa and losing to Davenport Central.
In the 1st-game, the Bucs would ride the strong pitching of Senior Lara Fox and the solid defense behind her for a 3-1 win over the Anamosa Raiderettes.
Fox would scatter just 4 hits over 7 innings allowing 1 earned run while striking out 3 batters.
Senior Lauren Donlea was 3 for 3, including a double, walking once, got plunked once, and stole a base.
Lauren Donlea, Sr-CF 3 for 3, run, double, BB, HBP, SB
Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 1 for 2, RBI, 2SAC,
Eden Brady, So-2B 1 for 4, double,
Averiel Brady, Jr-1B 1 for 4
Layne Hogan, Fr-LF 0 for 2, BB
Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 2 for4, double
Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 0 for 3, run
Lara Fox, Sr-P 1 for 3, double, RBI
Cheyenne Beeh, Fr-RF 1 for 3, run
In the second game of the day, the Lady Bucs would take on the Davenport Central Blue Devils (4-9). A 5-run first inning was costly for East Buchanan as the Blue Devils would cruise to a 7-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Sophomore Eden Brady was in the circle for the Lady Bucs, giving up 5 earned runs on 9 hits in six innings of work, striking out 5 batters and walking just 2.
Freshman right fielder Andelyn Cabalka had 3 hits and drove in a run, going 3 for 3.
Lauren Donlea 1 for 4, ROE
Lacy Anderegg 0 for 3, SAC
Eden Brady 1 for 4, run, SB
Averiel Brady 0 for 1, run, 2BB, SB
Laynee Hogan 0 for 3
Andelyn Cabalka 3 for 3, run, RBI
Kyara Pals 1 for 2, RBI, BB
Lara Fox 1 for 3
Frankie Dolan, Jr-1B 0 for 3
East Buchanan moves to 3-9 on the season.
LISBON – Monday, June 13, 2022: The East Buchanan softball team traveled to Lisbon to take on the Class 1A, No. 2-ranked Lisbon Lions (18-1).
Lisbon would sweep the Buccaneers, but the girls would make a game of it in each contest.
In game 1 East Buchanan would score 2 runs in the first inning to take the early lead and would be tied at 3 runs apiece before the Lions would add 3 runs in the 4th inning and 3 more in the 6th to put this game away and win it 9-4.
7 team errors and free passes would haunt the Lady Bucs and only 2 of the 9 runs scored by the Lions were earned.
Senior Lara Fox was in the circle for East Buchanan and would go 6 innings, giving up just 6 hits, striking out 2, but walking 5 and hitting 3.
Freshman backstop Andelyn Cabalka went 2 for 3 and drove in 2 runs to lead the Buccaneers.
Lauren Donlea-CF 0 for 4, run, ROE
Lacy Anderegg-SS 0 for 4, ROE
Eden Brady-2B 1 for 4, run
Averiel Brady-1B 1 for 3
Laynee Hogan-LF 0 for 2, run, BB, ROE
Andelyn Cabalka-C 2 for 3, run, double, 2RBI
Kyara Pals-3B 1 for 3, double
Lara Fox-P 0 for 2, BB
Cheyenne Beeh-RF 0 for 3
In game 2, the Buccaneers would fall behind early and trail 11-3 late but rallied in the 7th for 4 runs and lose 11-7.
Sophomore pitcher Eden Brady took the ball for the Buccaneers and was roughed up for 9 runs (only 3 earned) on 12 hits, striking out 2 and walking 3.
Freshmen Laynee Hogan and Andelyn Cabalka both homered, hitting sole shots. Cabalka with her 3rd career homerun and Hogan with her first career homerun. Averiel Brady with a good game at the plate with 3 knocks and driving in a run.
Lauren Donlea-CF 1 for 5
Lacy Anderegg-SS 0 for 2, run, SAC, BB
Eden Brady-P 1 for 3, run, BB
Averiel Brady-1B 3 for 4, 2run, RBI
Laynee Hogan-LF 2 for 3, 2run, HR, RBI, SAC
Andelyn Cabalka-C 2 for 4, run, HR, RBI
Kyara Pals-3B 2 for 4, RBI, ROE
Lara Fox-2B 1 for 4, 2RBI
Cheyenne Beeh-RF 2 for 3, BB
The Buccaneers mover to 3-11 on the season and will be home on Thursday night when they host Edgewood-Colesburg (8-9).
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.