WINTHROP – Friday, April 28, 2023: The East Buchanan girls golf team hosted the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors on Friday. It was also senior night, and five seniors were celebrated including one Lady Buc Abby Newman.
Junior Eden Brady was the star of the night, shooting a career low 44 and taking home the medalist honors.
“She really stepped up and picked up some of our girls who were not having their best night,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck.
Junior Jaeden Hellenthal shot a 49 and freshman Ava Shannon shot her season low 49.
“Ava and Eden — our 5th and 6th golfers in our lineup — really stepped up for us, shooting their season lows and we needed every shot,” added Coach Reck, “I am glad we were able to pull out a very competitive match.”
Other scores include sophomore Brooklyn Kelchen 50, junior Maya Huegel 52, and senior Abby Newman 58.
GUTTENBERG – Tuesday, May 2, 2023 (Guttenberg Golf & Country Club): Another chilly and windy day in Guttenberg as the East Buchanan Buccaneers girls golf team played in the 5-team Clayton Ridge Invite.
The Lady Bucs would finish in 2nd-place behind last year state qualifier (and everyone back from that team) Beckman Catholic. East Buchanan shot a 410 while Beckman Catholic shot a 362.
“Fortunate to get an 18 hole meet in before conference and regionals begin,” said Reck, “The girls battled the wind and shot well.”
Jaeden Hellenthal was top scorer for the Lady Bucs, firing a consistent round of 97. Ava Shannon shot a 100 and Brooklyn Kelchen carded a 102.
“It was a good test and one that we can build on going into the Conference tournament,” said Reck.
Other scores include Eden Brady 111, Maya Huegel 113, and Abby Newman 119.
The girls will be at Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester on Monday for the Tri-Rivers Conference Meet.