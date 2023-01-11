ELKADER – Friday, January 6, 2023: The East Buchanan girls wrestling team traveled to Central Elkader High School for the Central Girls Invite.
105 — 5th Place Match — Kara Kennedy (Crestwood, Cresco) over Valeria Torres (EB) (Fall 5:18)
ELKADER – Friday, January 6, 2023: The East Buchanan girls wrestling team traveled to Central Elkader High School for the Central Girls Invite.
105 — 5th Place Match — Kara Kennedy (Crestwood, Cresco) over Valeria Torres (EB) (Fall 5:18)
115 — Champ. Round 1 — Kaitlyn Krum (EB) over Ryan Reams (Nashua-Plainfield) (Fall 1:16)
115 — Quarterfinals — Reese Berns (Central, Elkader) over Kaitlyn Krum (EB) (Fall 3:04)
115 — 7th Place Match — Kaitlyn Krum (EB) over Ryan Reams (Nashua-Plainfield) (M. For.)
120 — Champ. Round 2 — Sammi Isham (EB) over Josye Olson (Holmen) (Fall 1:47)
120 — Quarterfinals — Sammi Isham (EB) over Kaydn Meyer (South Winn) (Fall 0:58)
130 — Quarterfinals — Destiny Krum (EB) over Penny Kelly (Wahlert, Dub) (Fall 1:42)
140 — Quarterfinals — Andelyn Cabalka (EB) over Addison Timp (South Winn) (Fall 0:32)
140 — Semifinals — Andelyn Cabalka (EB) over Keira Myers (NH/TV) (Fall 1:39)
155 — Quarterfinals — Keeley Kehrli (EB) over Rebecca Suhr (Central, Elkader) (Fall 1:05)
190 — Semifinals — Alyson Krum (EB) over Kylie Vance (Nashua-Plainfield) (Fall 1:00)
190 — 1st Place Match — Isabelle Kipp (South Winn) over Alyson Krum (EB) (Fall 1:43)
The East Buchanan girls team will be at Oelwein on Saturday, January 14.
