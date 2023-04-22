WINTHROP – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The East Buchanan girls golf team wins their home meet at Buffalo Creek Golf Course on Tuesday with an impressive 209-241 victory.
The Lady Bucs are battling poor weather conditions, but playing the best they have in years. According to Head Coach Nathan Reck, the girls have improved their team scores by almost 20 shots the past few seasons.
Junior Jaeden Hellenthal was once again medalist with a 46. This is her 5th straight medalist honor. Sophomore Brooklyn Kelchen was Runner-up with a 49.
Junior Eden Brady scored the Buccaneers 3rd best round with a 55.
“It was her (Brady) personal best and she just keeps getting better in her first year going through the program,” said Coach Reck.
Coach Reck added that he thinks the girls have not played their best yet.
“The most impressive thing about last night was, at the end of the day, we felt we didn’t play our best,” said Reck, “A few struggled at times and we know we can be better. I have coached a couple state teams and that was the feeling we always had during those year — we can do even better. It will be nice to play other challenging courses in the next few meets.”
Other scores include junior Maya Huegel (59), freshman Ava Shannon (60), and senior Abby Newman (63).
The Lady Bucs move to 5-0 on the season and were at Springville (1-3) on Friday. On Monday the girls will travel down to Kernoustie Golf Club in Mount Vernon for a Tri-Rivers matchup with top 5-ranked Lisbon (5-0).