WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team beat Edgewood-Colesburg by 5 points earlier in the season, but the Vikettes came in on a 2-game winning streak and have one of the best centers in the area in junior Audrie Helmrichs (14 points, 15 rebounds).
This game came down to the last shot, but it wasn’t to be for the Lady Bucs as they fall to Edgewood-Colesburg 48-46.
“We came in the game knowing it was going to be a good one,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “They have one of the best centers in the area who averages nearly 15 rebounds a game.”
The Lady Bucs started strong scoring 18 points in the first quarter and led by 8. “We came out and had a great 1st quarter,” added coach Reck, “really getting after it defensively.”
Ed-Co weathered the storm and started hitting shots closing the gap to just 3 points at halftime. This was a back-and-forth game the entire second half, but Ed-Co hit some crucial 3-pointers in the final frame, giving them the lead, but sophomore Laynee Hogan had a good look at a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it rattled in and out.
“Basketball is a funny game,” said Coach Reck, “it is such a long season, and in every season, there are a lot of ups and there are a lot of downs; unfortunately, that you have to learn to come back from.”
Coach Reck added that last week they had a big win against Maquoketa Valley, and this week they come up just short.
“We fought and battled and gave 100% effort the entire game,” Reck said, “just didn’t hit the big shots we needed. Going 6-13 from the free throw line also hurt. You learn a lot about a team (especially young adults) when adversity hits. We have to come together as a team and move on, it won’t make or break what we have accomplished and what we will accomplish the rest of the season.”
Junior Eden Brady led all scoring with 16 points and Hogan added 14 points and 9 steals.
The girls move to 11-5 on the season and were at Class 1A, No. 3-ranked North Linn (16-0) on Friday night. East Buchanan will be home on Monday to face West Central (4-12).