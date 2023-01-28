Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team beat Edgewood-Colesburg by 5 points earlier in the season, but the Vikettes came in on a 2-game winning streak and have one of the best centers in the area in junior Audrie Helmrichs (14 points, 15 rebounds).

This game came down to the last shot, but it wasn’t to be for the Lady Bucs as they fall to Edgewood-Colesburg 48-46.

Tags

Trending Food Videos