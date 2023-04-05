WINTHROP – Monday, April 3, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls golf team opened their 2023 season with a home meet against Starmont and come away with an impressive 220-282 win.
“First meet of the year was successful,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “It was great being at the course again.”
East Buchanan returns four varsity starters, so coach Reck thinks they come into this year with some expectations.
The Lady Bucs also has 8 new golfers out this year, so coach Reck adds that they have some competition on their own team which makes a practice environment competitive everyday fighting for the 6 varsity spots.
“In a chilly and wet afternoon, we had to adjust our swings a bit if they didn’t have golf shoes or traction,” added Coach Reck, “Our top two golfers from last year played a very consistent 1st round of the year with Brooklyn Kelchen and Jaeden Hellenthal tying for medalist with a 46. Brooklyn carded back and received medalist for the golf meet.”
Junior Maya Huegel shot a 62 and junior Eden Brady fired a 66. Senior Abby Newman had a 69 and junior Isabelle Dolan came in with a 76.
The JV Medalist was freshman Ava Shannon with a 64.
“Being the first meet of the year, I know we have a few girls who didn’t shoot what they were hoping but scores will be getting better throughout the season,” Reck says.