Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team is starting to hit their stride and a currently on a 7 game winning streak after disposing of the Starmont Star on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bucs wasted little time putting this game away, scoring 27 points in the first quarter and leading this game 43-12 at the half en route to their 7th win in-a-row.

Tags

Trending Food Videos