WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team is starting to hit their stride and a currently on a 7 game winning streak after disposing of the Starmont Star on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bucs wasted little time putting this game away, scoring 27 points in the first quarter and leading this game 43-12 at the half en route to their 7th win in-a-row.
Sophomore Laynee Hogan scored a game high 18 points. Hogan also had 9 assists and 9 steals. Senior Averiel Brady added 12 points and nine rebounds, and the Buccaneers win their 11th game of the year with a 73-20 win.
“Laynee (Hogan) is definitely playing at a high level right now,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “She was 1 assist and 1 steal away from a triple/double. Teams are starting to front her and try to take her out of the game, so it’s on us (coaches) finding ways to get her the ball.”
Coach Reck added that Eden Brady and Kreighton Peck have been effective shooters from the outside, plus both can drive to the paint and create their own shots.
“We started this 7-game winning streak after we got our Junior, Jaeden Hellenthal back from injury,” added Coach Reck, “We are 7-0 with her in the lineup. She provides a deeper bench and could honestly be starting for us, but she has been a great player coming off the bench being a forward or center.”
Coach Reck recognized the play of senior Averiel Brady, adding “Averiel Brady has been consistent for 4 years and has developed into one of the best rebounders I have coached.”
Sophomore Grace Long added 12 points and coach Reck says that she is developing into his first true post in his 7 years. Long has scored in double-digits the last 4 of 5 games.
The Lady Bucs had 20 assists and 27 steals on the night.
“It was great getting almost our entire roster in the game and get varsity experience,” says Coach Reck, “Hopefully this win will carry over into tomorrow night against West Central and keep gaining momentum. We play Springville on Friday night; we played one of our worst games in 7 years a month ago in a loss to them in December. We feel that will be a good gauge into where we are at from a month ago as Springville continues to be a top 15 team in 1A.”