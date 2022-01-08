COGGON – The Class 1A, No. 10-ranked East Buchanan girls basketball team traveled to Class 1A, No. 5-ranked North Linn on Tuesday night and gave the high-powered Lynx everything they could handle before falling short 60-49.
The Buccaneers jumped all over the highly ranked Lynx in the first quarter and led this game at the end of the first frame by the score of 16-9.
In the second quarter, the Bucs increased that lead to 21-9 with about 3 and a half minutes to play in the half, but North Linn went on an 13-2 run to end the half, cutting the lead to just 23-22 at halftime.
“After leading 21-9, North Linn switched to a zone defense and we didn’t attack like we have been all year,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We settled for perimeter passing and 3-point shots. Kudos to North Linn who got it within one at half and gained the momentum.”
The Bucs tried to pressure North Linn coming out after halftime and gave up a couple easy buckets, so went back to a half-court defense, but Coach Reck says that it just seemed they were a step behind North Linn all 2nd half.
“We were a step slower last night, especially in the 2nd half,” added Reck, “I thought we had a great (Christmas) break, getting better in practices, but it was evident last night that we were not conditioned for all 4 quarters and that is on me.”
In the second half the North Linn Lynx scored 38 points and Coach Reck says that’s the most the team has given up all year.
“North Linn hit shots in the 2nd half,” said Reck, “I was really proud of the way we limited North Linn to one shot in the 1st half, but the 2nd half was a different story. They missed and got offensive rebounds and finished the possessions.”
East Buchanan kept this game within 5 to 7 points for most of the fourth quarter, but in the end, they just couldn’t hit shots against a good North Linn defensive effort.
Defensively, the Buccaneers created 21 turnovers (to just 15 for the Bucs), but 32% shooting was the difference. And typically, a really good free throw shooting team, the Bucs shot 58% (10-17).
Coach Reck acknowledged that the team needs to get better. “I challenged our team after the game, we need to get better. After two straight losses to top 5 teams in the State, we need to do something about it to be a little better,” added Reck.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buc 16 7 12 14 49
North Linn 9 13 19 19 60
Junior Averiel Brady was tremendous in the post for the Buccaneers, scoring 20 points and bringing down 8 rebounds. Brady was giving up 3 inches to North Linn’s post players, but she didn’t hesitate and took it right at them.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Anderegg 6 1 0 2 0
L. Donlea 7 1 3 4 1
L. Hogan 10 3 4 1 1
L. Fox 4 6 5 1 3
A. Brady 20 8 3 1 2
E. Brady 0 3 0 0 0
K. Pals 2 1 0 0 0
Buccaneers move to 7-2 on the season and will be back at home on Friday night, hosting Central City (8-3) and then will travel to Alburnett (7-4). They are right behind the Bucs in the Conference standings, and Coach Reck says, “it will be a defining moment of the season. Are we going to hang our heads or are we going to get better? I can’t wait to see what this team can accomplish this season; we have a lot of games in January that are going to be challenging and make us better.”