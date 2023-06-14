WINTHROP – Monday, June 12, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team played host to the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (10-7) on Monday night for a twinbill.
In game 1, freshman Ava Shannon was in the circle and for the Lady Bucs and went 6 strong innings giving up just 3 earned runs on 7 hits. Shannon struck out 2 and get the win 6-5. She is now 3-5 on the season. Junior Eden Brady comes on in relief to get the save pitching 1 inning of perfect ball.
Brady led the Buccaneer offense with 2 hits, driving in 2 runs. Sophomore Andelyn Cabalka banked one off the centerfield wall for a double and sophomore Cheyenne Beeh went 2 for 3 scoring 2 runs.
BOX SCORE: Andelyn Cabalka 1-3 RUN 2B BB SB, Sammi Isham 1-2 RUN 2BB SB, Eden Brady 2-3 2RBI BB, Layne Hogan 0-1 BB HBP SB, Adysin Carnicle 1-3 RUN, Kate Dolan 0-2 HBP, Elsie Flexsenhar 0-3, Kreighton Peck 0-2 RUN BB ROE SB, Cheyenne Beeh 2-3 2RUNS ROE
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Maq Valley 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 5
East Buch 2 2 0 1 1 0 0 6
In game 2, a big 3rd and 4th inning for the Wildcats spelled doom for the Lady Bucs as they would fall 9-3.
Eden Brady went the distance for the Buccaneers, giving up only 3 earned runs as the defense committed 5 errors in the contest resulting in 6 unearned runs. Brady struck out 4 and walked 4, allowing 8 hits. Brady is now 2-6 on the season.
Sophomore Laynee Hogan led the Buccaneers attack with 2 hits and sophomore Adysin Carnicle drove in a run.
BOX SCORE: Andelyn Cabalka 1-4 RUN SB, Sammi Isham 1-4, Eden Brady 1-3 RUN RBI, Layne Hogan 2-3 RUN, Adysin Carnicle 1-3 RBI SB, Ava Shannon 1-3, Elsie Flexsenhar 1-3, Kreighton Peck 0-2 HBP, Cheyenne Beeh 0-2 BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Maq Valley 0 0 4 2 1 1 1 9
East Buch 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3
The Buccaneers move to 5-11 on the season and will be at North Cedar (5-12) on Thursday.