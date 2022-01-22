WINTHROP – Starting slow — for the high-powered, Class 1A, No. 11-ranked Buccaneers — is going 2 for their first 13 shots, but by the end of the first quarter they would find their sea legs and cruise the rest of the way for a 62-32 win over Maquoketa Valley (8-6).
Freshman Laynee Hogan scored a career high 27 points on 12 of 16 shooting to pace the Bucs. Hogan scored 19 of those points in the first half, taking advantage of the turnovers created by the full-court pressure of the Bucs defense. Her anticipation as a defensive wing gave her 6 steals and layups.
Head Coach Nathan Reck acknowledged the play of Laynee Hogan, stating, “She has put in the work, I actually told my assistant, Coach Gruber, before the game that Laynee has really been on in practice and in her “extra shooting” sessions. It showed.”
East Buchanan would get 20 steals and force 28 turnovers, turning a 2-point first quarter game into a blowout win for the Buccaneers.
“It was a typical Maquoketa Valley game...Grind-it-out and intense,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “The first quarter we started slow. We had a week off with the storm last Friday and I was afraid of that start.”
The Buccaneers were down 11-7 midway through the first quarter when the girls went on a 6-0 run to end the quarter and take a 13-11 lead. They extended the run to 12-0 and increased the lead to 19-11. By the end of the half, the lead swelled to 27-13.
“Maquoketa Valley is so good fundamentally,” said Reck, “and good at taking care of the basketball and playing at their own pace.”
1 2 3 4 T
Maq Valley 11 2 5 14 32
East Buchanan 13 14 18 17 62
“We really shared the basketball well, with Lacy Anderegg having 6 assists, Lauren Donlea 5 assists, and Lara Fox 4 assists,” concluded Reck, “We shot 26-54 from the field. It was a fun ending, but we had to work for it.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Anderegg (sr) 3 2 6 2 0
L. Donlea (sr) 13 4 5 6 0
L. Hogan (fr) 27 3 1 6 0
L. Fox (sr) 4 4 4 2 0
A. Brady (jr) 12 5 1 1 1
J. Hellenthal(so) 0 1 0 1 0
G. Long (fr) 0 1 0 0 0
E. Brady (so) 3 2 1 2 0
MAYNARD – VS. WEST CENTRAL BLUE DEVILS (6-7), JANUARY 20, 2022
East Buchanan 88, West Central 16 (no stats available)
The Buccaneers are now 11-2 on the year and were at Edgewood-Colesburg (5-7) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. The girls will be back at home on Tuesday night, hosting Class 1A, No. 4-ranked Springville.