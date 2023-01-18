Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DELHI – Friday, January 13, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team looked to avenge an earlier season loss to the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats, but they would have to travel to their home court to do it.

The Lady Bucs were up for the challenge and fought back from an early deficit to win the game 43-40.

