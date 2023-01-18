DELHI – Friday, January 13, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team looked to avenge an earlier season loss to the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats, but they would have to travel to their home court to do it.
The Lady Bucs were up for the challenge and fought back from an early deficit to win the game 43-40.
“It’s a tough environment to play at,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “the girls kept their poise and never gave up after being down 7 points in the first half.”
Junior forwards, Eden Brady and Jaeden Hellenthal stepped up big in the first half keeping the Lady Bucs in the game. This game was close throughout the second half and East Buchanan scored the first 4 points, tying the game in the 3rd quarter, but Maquoketa Valley would regain and keep the lead throughout the 4th quarter. Until sophomore sensation, Laynee Hogan hit a big three pointer with 30 seconds to go to put the Lady Bucs up one point. Hogan then proceeded to steal a pass at the half court line and go in for a layup, getting fouled in the process. Hogan hit the free throw to give the Lady Bucs their biggest lead of the game at four points.
The Wildcats had a 3-pointer that was off the mark and senior Averiel Brady corralled the rebound and with a foul sending her to the free throw line. Brady hit 1 of 2 free throws to go up 5 with 10 seconds left. Maquoketa Valley added a late field goal, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Bucs hold on for a big Tri-Rivers Conference win.
“I am so proud of our resiliency and our determination throughout the game,” added coach Reck, “Our girls kept their poise after trailing most of the game. It was a euphoric locker room afterwards; we really wanted that game. It was only our second time winning at Maquoketa Valley in the last 30 years, maybe longer. Our fans are very passionate and were very loud Friday night in Delhi. Thank you for the support, Buccaneer fans.”
The Buccaneers were led by Eden Brady’s 15 points. Laynee Hogan added 12.
East Buchanan moves to 10-3 on the season and was home on Tuesday for a contest with Starmont (0-15). The girls will host West Central (4-8) on Thursday and on Friday will travel to Springville (10-4).