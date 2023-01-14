PRESTON – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The East Buchanan girls basketball team traveled to Easton Valley (2-9) on Tuesday night for an inter-conference matchup and knock off the River Hawks for their fifth win in-a-row.
The Buccaneers defense created 35 turnovers and 22 of those were steals.
“Our defense set the tone last night, getting 22 steals,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “In the past week, we have challenged the girls on the defensive end. Looking at the stats, we are 46th out of 82 2A teams in defensive scoring average. Our offense has been great all year (in the top 15 scoring avg) but we have been giving up a lot of points. Last night we were better.”
Easton Valley has a young squad but they are full of guards and girls that know how to handle the basketball. Coach Reck added that the girls played the passing lanes really well and anticipated a lot better.
Sophomore Laynee Hogan started the game with the first 11 points for the Lady Bucs. Hogan had a tremendous game shooting the ball and was 12 of 19 from the field. Eden and Averiel Brady also had a tremendous game with 13 and 12 points respectively.
“I like our balance of scoring, we have 5 girls that can go off on any given night,” added coach Reck, “Grace Long has had 12 points in each of the last two games and Kreighton Peck has hit 35% of her three-point shots. Jaeden Hellenthal and Elsie Flexenhaur have come off the bench and been consistent, as well.”
Coach Reck added, “We are on a nice 5 game winning streak with a big game Friday night at Maquoketa Valley. We lost the previous game in December, a game which we look back on as one of the worst we had all year. Our leading scorer, Laynee Hogan, was in foul trouble throughout the game and our rhythm was off. I know we are looking forward to this game and getting a little revenge.”
Coach Reck continues, “I told the girls it’s not going to make or break our season on this one game, but it is a game where we can keep the momentum going into the last third of the season. Maquoketa Valley is really good at setting their tempo, they play really hard as a team in their 1-3-1 zone or Man to Man. It’s tough to score on them. We look forward to the competition.”
Hogan had 25 points to lead all scorers.
East Buchanan 15 17 18 16 66
Easton Valley 4 8 10 4 26
The Lady Bucs move to 9-3 on the season and 5-3 in the Tri-Rivers – West standings. The girls were at Maquoketa Valley (8-6) on Friday. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. On Tuesday the girls will be back home for a game against Starmont (0-12).