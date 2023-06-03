WINTHROP – Tuesday, May 30, 2023: The young and inexperienced Lady Buccaneers are building confidence and what better way to do that than a 3-run 7th-inning to walk off the Starmont Stars and win game 1 by the score of 6-5.
East Buchanan scored 3 runs in the bottom half of the 5th-inning to get right back into this game and tie it up at 3 apiece, but the Stars struck back in the top of the 6th scoring 2 runs and taking a 5-3 lead.
A double by freshman Sammi Isham in the bottom of the 7th scored 2 runs and the Buccaneers walk off with a come-from-behind most improbable win.
“Sammi has come a long way,” said Head Coach Trent Robinson, “and that’s just what she needed to build her confidence heading into a big game Thursday against North Linn.”
Freshman Ava Shannon was in the circle for the Lady Bucs and scattered just 6 hits over 7 innings of work, giving up 5 runs (3 earned) and striking out 4. Shannon walked 4 and plunked 1. Shannon is now 2-1 on the season.
“Ava Shannon threw well in the first game, especially being a freshman,” added Coach Robinson, “She is becoming more confident and settling in nicely with our team.”
BOX SCORE: Laynee Hogan 0-3 RUN BB SB, Eden Brady 1-3 2RUNS 2RBI BB, Andelyn Cabalka 1-2 RUN HBP SB, Adysin Carnicle 0-3 HBP 2ROE, Ava Shannon 1-3 2B 2RBI, Kate Dolan 0-2 2BB, Elsie Flexsenhar 0-3 BB, Sammi Isham 2-2 RUN 2B 2RBI BB SB, Cheyenne Beeh 0-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Starmont 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 5
East Buch 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 6
In game 2, the Lady Bucs wasted little time jumping all over Stars pitching. They scored 2 quick runs in the 1st-inning and added 3 more in the second. 9 more runs in the 3rd inning put an end to this game and a 14-2 win.
Junior Eden Brady took the ball for the Lady Bucs and struck out 4 batters over 3 innings, giving up just 1 hit and 2 unearned runs. Brady is now 2-1 on the season.
A lot of walks in the game. 11 overall free bases for the Lady Bucs. Brady went 1 for 2 while sophomore Andelyn Cabalka was 1 for 1 with 2 walks. Ava Shannon singled and walked and sophomore Cheyenne Beeh was 1 for 2 with a walk.
}BOX SCORE: Laynee Hogan 0-3 3RUNS 2BB HBP, Eden Brady 1-2 2RUNS BB, Andelyn Cabalka 1-1 3RUNS 2BB, Adysin Carnicle 0-2 SF HBP, Ava Shannon 1-2 RUN SF BB, Kreighton Peck 0-1 RUN 2BB, Kate Dolan 0-2 RUN BB, Sammi Isham 0-2 2RUNS BB ROE, Cheyenne Beeh 1-2 RUN BB
1 2 3 T
Starmont 0 1 1 2
East Buch 2 3 9 14