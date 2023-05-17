CENTRAL CITY – Friday, May 12, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls golf team advances to the Regional Finals with a win in the 1st-round of Regionals on Friday in Central City.
The Buccaneers shoot a team score of 379, one shot better than Easton Valley. Both those teams will advance to the Regional Finals.
Individually, East Buchanan junior Jaeden Hellenthal was runner-up after firing an 84. And along with teammate Ava Shannon (96), will advance to the Regional Finals for individual.
Other scores include Eden Brady 99, Brooklyn Kelchen 100, Maya Huegel 108, and Abby Newman 116.
“It is amazing how much we have improved over the season,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “For instance, at Meadowview in Central City, we scored 227 in early April, then we played there again and shot a 217, two weeks later. On Friday, we shot a 379 (18 holes).”
Coach Reck added that Ava Shannon and Eden Brady, both in their first years, have improved their rounds by 15 shots each throughout the course of the year. Brooklyn Kelchen has been consistent all year and she was East Buchanan’s 4th score they took.
The Lady Bucs will play at Lone Pine Golf Course in Colesburg today at 10am.
Coach Reck says that Lone Pines Golf Course in Colesburg is a lot longer of a golf course and has hills that they have not experienced yet.
“We are going up to practice at Colesburg today and hopefully get the pace of the greens perfected,” says Coach Reck, “Our short game has gotten so much better throughout the season and that’s why our scores have improved so much.”