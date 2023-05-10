MANCHESTER – Monday, May 8, 2023: A convincing win for the East Buchanan girls golf team on Monday night when they competed in the Tri-Rivers West Golf tournament.
East Buchanan finishes with a 371 team score: 29 strokes ahead of runner-up Edgewood-Colesburg.
”By looking strictly at the stats, we knew we were the front runner on paper but we also knew Ed-Co is itching to beat us after we narrowly defeated them during the season and edging them at Guttenberg the previous week,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “The last couple of years there have been some surprises at our conference meet, Alburnett winning two years ago was a surprise and Starmont winning last year was a surprise so we knew we had to prove we were the best team in conference play by doing what we do.”
Junior Jaeden Hellenthal shot a career best 39 on the front nine and was medalist, firing an 80 en route to an 8 shot win. Sophomore Brooklyn Kelchen finishes tied for 2nd, and finishes runner-up.
Freshman Ava Shannon shoots a 99 while junior Eden Brady shoots a 104. Junior Maya Huegel carded a 108 and senior Abby Newman scores a 109.
Coach Reck acknowledged the play of freshman Ava Shannon, adding she is coming on really strong and placed 11th with a 99. Coach Reck also added that Eden Brady (also is in her first year as a junior) shot a 104 after getting a 10 on her 4th hole of the day.
”We always preach before the meet, 18 holes is a marathon so don’t let one bad hole get in the way of your other 17,” said Coach Reck, “She did just that, she finished shooting a 56 on the front 9 and 48 on the back.”{
The girls will start Regional play on Friday when they travel to Central City. Top 2 teams advance (unless the home team finishes 1st or 2nd, then the top 3 teams advance). Top 6 girls advance regardless if they are on the top advancing teams.
Coach Reck says, “We know we have a really tough regional on Friday with a lot of good teams and individuals so we will have to continue to play at this high level if we want to move on. We are sure looking forward to it.