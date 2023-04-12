CENTRAL CITY – Monday, April 10, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls golf team shot a 227 en route to a win over Central City at Meadowview Golf Course on Monday night.
Junior Jaeden Hellenthal was medalist after shooting a 49 and this is her second consecutive top medalist honor of the year.
“Meadowview’s greens are always a challenge, so it was nice for our first-year girls to see other greens,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “they are faster than ours with a lot more slope.”
Hellenthal was in a battle with last year state qualifier Bretlyn Decker — going into the final hole — and Hellenthal made a really good par while Decker triple bogeyed.
Sophomore Brooklyn Kelchen shot a 55 and finished 3rd. Junior Maya Huegel carded a 59 while junior Isabelle Dolan had a 64. Junior Eden Brady scored a 67 and senior Abby Newman also had a 67.
The girls are 2-0 on the young season and were home on Tuesday for a dual with Alburnett (1-0). Look for that matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday the Lady Bucs will be back home for a meet with Ed-Co (1-0)