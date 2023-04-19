WINTHROP – Friday, April 14, 2023: Junior standout, Jaeden Hellenthal was medalist in her 4th consecutive meet on Friday, firing a 44 and winning by 4 strokes while the Lady Bucs girls golf team wins 207-214.
“We have looked forward to the meet against Ed-Co for a while knowing they were the first full squad (6 golfers) we have faced all year,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck,
“It was also going to be really competitive. The girls went out and did just that, we competed.”
East Buchanan is now 4-0 on the season and Hellenthal continues to collect gold medals in a great start to her junior year. Hellenthal, again, had stiff competition for medalist and beat out Audrie Helmrichs, a great athlete (All-Conference golfer and basketball player) from Ed-Co.
Coach Reck said, “Jaeden has shot really well at the beginning of the season, but she also knows, and we have discussed it, when she learns how to chip and pitch around the greens, she could get in the 30’s before the season is over.”
Sophomore Brooklyn Kelchen shot a 51 to place 4th while senior Abby Newman carded a 54 for 5th-place. Junior Eden Brady, junior Isabelle Dolan, and junior Maya Huegel all scored a 58.
“Abby Newman has really stepped up the past two meets, shooting a pair of 54’s,” added Coach Reck, “We have competition for the 4th, 5th, and 6th positions between 5 girls who are averaging really close to one another. So that competition between our own team is healthy and is driving our team to get better.”
The girls were back on their home course on Tuesday hosting North Linn (2-2). Look for that matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.