EB Grace Long 011123

Sophomore Grace Long had a career high 12 points in Friday’s win over North Cedar.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

WINTHROP – Friday, January 6, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team is hitting stride after winning their third game in a row, dismantling the North Cedar Knights (1-8) on Friday night by the score of 67-31.

The Buccaneers forced 33 turnovers and 17 of those were steals enroute to a run-away win and their 8th on the season.

