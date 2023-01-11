WINTHROP – Friday, January 6, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team is hitting stride after winning their third game in a row, dismantling the North Cedar Knights (1-8) on Friday night by the score of 67-31.
The Buccaneers forced 33 turnovers and 17 of those were steals enroute to a run-away win and their 8th on the season.
Sophomore Laynee Hogan led all scorers with 20 points. She also had 9 assists and 7 steals. Sophomore Grace Long had a career high 12 points and added 8 rebounds. Senior Averiel Brady dropped in 13 points and corralled 9 rebounds.
East Buchanan moves to 8-3 on the year and was at Easton Valley (2-8) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will be at Maquoketa Valley (7-6) on Friday night.