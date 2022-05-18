INDEPENDENCE – Friday, May 13, 2022: Sophomore sensation Easten Miller scored 4 goals and the Mustangs cruised past the winless Hawks of West Delaware 11-0 last Friday night.
Goals were plentiful as 8 Mustangs got on the scoreboard with goals. Along with Miller’s 4 goals, senior Libby Webb added a goal and 6 freshmen booted in the others. Claire Carey, Brooke Eddy, Mackenzie Wilson, Olivia Albert, Marcelina Weber, and Kylie Osborne.
Miller now has 34 goals on the season and leads the WaMaC-West in scoring by 8 goals. She sits 6th in the state in scoring and is the highest scoring freshman or sophomore in the state.
The Class 2A. No. 14-ranked Mustangs move to 13-2 on the season and will be idle for a week, then start postseason play on Tuesday, May 24. They will host the winner of Webster City and No. 15-ranked Iowa Falls-Alden.
