LAMONT – On Tuesday, August 15, The Lamont Fire Department and EMS held their fourth annual Grill and Chill for the community to come to interact with the fire department and see the men and women who sacrifice their time to help their community members in times of need.
Kim Cook, a seven-year member of both the Lamont EMS and the Fire Department shared her thoughts on the annual Grill and Chill.
“It has gone really well this year,” said Cook. “We probably served 150 people which is substantial compared to the times and what has been going on lately. We didn’t have one last year, but this is smaller than usual. Usually, we expect to serve at least 200 people.”
Cook says she thinks the low attendance may reflect the issues happening on a larger scale in the real-world concerning EMS and communities.
“I just think there is so much stuff going on and I don’t know,” said Cook. “But just looking at the steak fry at Lamont Days, they prepared for 225, and not everyone came.”
According to Cook, while the numbers may not always be consistent the food is.
“We have the same thing every year,” said Cook. “Plus, each wife of the fire people brings desserts. We have an abundance of those this year.”
Looking at the event itself, Cook says the grill and chill event makes all those who volunteer their time feel much better because it is great to be acknowledged.
“Lots of the population here don’t know who is even on the fire department which is sad,” said Cook. “We have very good people here in town that back us here and so continuously. But just like any other agency right now we are short-handed. Our medical side is very short-handed, we have just me and three others.”
According to Cook if anyone is looking to get involved with EMS or Fire it is as easy as reaching out to sign-up and then taking a class.
“We will take fire people, but we have enough fire guys, we need more EMS really, said Cook. Thankfully the fire guys always come to EMS calls to assist. It is not uncommon for when a tragic thing or something of more severity happens, for the whole department to show up.”
Cook says that the same goes for when it is a fire call, EMS is always in attendance to make sure that those in the Fire Department stay safe.
“We are at every fire call, to watch our guys make sure they are safe and that they don’t get too hot,” said Cook. “We are all so close and I consider them family.