LAMONT – The Lamont Museum and Mount Vernon School will be open Saturday, Dec. 18 to showcase new acquisitions.
This past summer the museum received several beautiful antiques and historical items generously donated from the Art and Darleen (Dexter) Morris family in memory of Art and Darleen. The museum will be open on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to show off these fantastic items. Come to the museum to see these items, learn about the Morris/Dexter families and learn about our latest expansion project, the old Lamont theater/Mason’s building. It is the oldest building in Lamont’s business district and one of the few surviving buildings built in the “Boom town” style of architecture in Buchanan County. See you Saturday, December 18!