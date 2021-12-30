INDEPENDENCE – Lane D. Dilts, 85 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at ProMedica Care Center in Waterloo. He was born on May 1, 1936, in Independence, the son of Verne and Gladys (Cornwell) Dilts. On Sept. 6, 1996, he and the former Geraldine K. Miller were married in Independence.
Funeral Services were 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Lance Fricke officiating. Burial was in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Dilts is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geraldine; four sons; two daughters; and a sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son; three brothers; and two half-sisters.