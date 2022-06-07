INDEPENDENCE- Lanette S. Frye, 69, of rural Independence, IA passed away suddenly on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.
Lanette was born on November 4, 1952, in Independence, IA the daughter of Louis L. and Maxine R. (Norton) Constant. She attended the Independence Community Schools and was a 1971 graduate of Independence High School. On January 15, 1972, she married Dean W. Frye at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, IA. Together they made their home in Independence where she worked for many years at Iowa Ham as a forklift operator. She later went on to work at Kwik Star and Advanced Auto Parts in Independence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the East Pavilion in Fontana Park in Hazelton, IA.
