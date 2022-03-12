JESUP – J-Hawk senior Jacie Lange will continue her academic and athletic career at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, playing softball for coaches Larry Yoder and Skylar Hop.
Jacie is the daughter of Troy and Sarah Lange.
Jacie also considered Iowa and Coe College, but in the end, she chose Mount Mercy.
“I chose mount mercy because I was in love with the campus,” said Lange, “and I am going to go into nursing.”
Lange has also been stellar on the volleyball court and basketball court, along with running track.
Club Teams Lange has played for include the Dirt Diamond Divas for softball and Club Iowa for Volleyball.
Accolades Lange has earned throughout high school include 2nd team all-conference utility player (softball), 1st team all-conference 3rd base (softball), and 2nd team all-conference (basketball),
She is also has received academic honors by the Lions Club all 4 years of high school and the Presidential award.
Lange would also like to recognize people/coaches/family/teammates who have influenced her throughout the years: Rod Elson, Brian Larson, Jordan Conrad, Mom and Dad, and Alexis Larson.
Her most favorite memory of high school athletics is getting to play with lots of amazing people and just having the best experiences so far. “My favorite memories would be the team meals we have and going out to Perkins,” said Lange.
Good Luck as a Mount Mercy Mustang!