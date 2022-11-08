Larry “LT” Torson, Oelwein, served with the Navy (October 10, 1966 — July 31, 1970) during Vietnam and was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Ranger as a “Bosun’s Mate” aka Boatswain’s Mate. Larry was involved in a variety of missions during his time abroad. He would often see death among his own comrades which were killed while on missions or just during everyday life on the ship. He recalls when he first landed on the aircraft carrier for duty. The ship was so large, that you never really ventured too far away from the area you worked on the carrier, as there were upwards of six thousand on board.
After all these years, he has a vivid memory of the sea sickness that his fellow Navy men were experiencing from the movement of the boat. Even though he was not affected by it, Larry said there were lots of people around him with buckets hanging from their necks to catch the vomit — It was surreal.
He recalls another time when they were stationed in San Francisco and getting ready to go to port for furlough, when over the PA system they heard an announcement, “The USS Pueblo has been captured. We are now headed to North Korea.” Larry said that men immediately began jumping off the ship into the turbulent waters below.
The USS Pueblo, a Navy intelligence ship, and its 83 crewmen were captured by North Korean patrol boats off the coast of North Korea on January 23, 1968. The United States, maintaining that the “Pueblo” had been in international waters, began a military buildup in the area. Larry said it took a week for the USS Ranger to arrive in North Korea, where they spent approximately two months at sea on the Pacific Ocean.
Larry got the chance to go on the Honor Flight on May 11, 2022. He would like to thank his guardian on the flight, Todd Kaufman, who is from Fairbank. Larry lives in Oelwein with his wife Patty. He also has one son, Trampas and one daughter, Elizabeth Curry.