Larry “LT” Torson, Oelwein, served with the Navy (October 10, 1966 — July 31, 1970) during Vietnam and was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Ranger as a “Bosun’s Mate” aka Boatswain’s Mate. Larry was involved in a variety of missions during his time abroad. He would often see death among his own comrades which were killed while on missions or just during everyday life on the ship. He recalls when he first landed on the aircraft carrier for duty. The ship was so large, that you never really ventured too far away from the area you worked on the carrier, as there were upwards of six thousand on board.

After all these years, he has a vivid memory of the sea sickness that his fellow Navy men were experiencing from the movement of the boat. Even though he was not affected by it, Larry said there were lots of people around him with buckets hanging from their necks to catch the vomit — It was surreal.

